GOLY: Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF

33.41 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

GOLY 환율이 오늘 0.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 33.11이고 고가는 33.58이었습니다.

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is GOLY stock price today?

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF stock is priced at 33.41 today. It trades within 33.11 - 33.58, yesterday's close was 33.39, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of GOLY shows these updates.

Does Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF is currently valued at 33.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.35% and USD. View the chart live to track GOLY movements.

How to buy GOLY stock?

You can buy Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF shares at the current price of 33.41. Orders are usually placed near 33.41 or 33.71, while 12 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow GOLY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GOLY stock?

Investing in Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.65 - 36.10 and current price 33.41. Many compare 1.40% and 18.48% before placing orders at 33.41 or 33.71. Explore the GOLY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Strategy Shares Gold Enhanced Yield ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Strategy Shares Gold Enhanced Yield ETF in the past year was 36.10. Within 23.65 - 36.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Strategy Shares Gold Enhanced Yield ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Strategy Shares Gold Enhanced Yield ETF (GOLY) over the year was 23.65. Comparing it with the current 33.41 and 23.65 - 36.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GOLY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GOLY stock split?

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.39, and 28.35% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
33.11 33.58
년간 변동
23.65 36.10
이전 종가
33.39
시가
33.38
Bid
33.41
Ask
33.71
저가
33.11
고가
33.58
볼륨
12
일일 변동
0.06%
월 변동
1.40%
6개월 변동
18.48%
년간 변동율
28.35%
