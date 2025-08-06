Currencies / FUN
FUN: Cedar Fair, L.P
23.71 USD 0.40 (1.66%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FUN exchange rate has changed by -1.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.49 and at a high of 24.34.
Follow Cedar Fair, L.P dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FUN News
Daily Range
23.49 24.34
Year Range
21.30 49.75
- Previous Close
- 24.11
- Open
- 24.26
- Bid
- 23.71
- Ask
- 24.01
- Low
- 23.49
- High
- 24.34
- Volume
- 2.947 K
- Daily Change
- -1.66%
- Month Change
- 5.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -33.83%
- Year Change
- -40.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%