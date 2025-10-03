- Overview
FNX: First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
FNX exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 123.51 and at a high of 124.32.
Follow First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FNX News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FNX stock price today?
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 124.32 today. It trades within 123.51 - 124.32, yesterday's close was 124.41, and trading volume reached 20. The live price chart of FNX shows these updates.
Does First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 124.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.31% and USD. View the chart live to track FNX movements.
How to buy FNX stock?
You can buy First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 124.32. Orders are usually placed near 124.32 or 124.62, while 20 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow FNX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FNX stock?
Investing in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 93.18 - 127.98 and current price 124.32. Many compare -0.34% and 18.29% before placing orders at 124.32 or 124.62. Explore the FNX price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 127.98. Within 93.18 - 127.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 124.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) over the year was 93.18. Comparing it with the current 124.32 and 93.18 - 127.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FNX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FNX stock split?
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 124.41, and 7.31% after corporate actions.
