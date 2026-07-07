- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FLJH: Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF
FLJH exchange rate has changed by 1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.63 and at a high of 45.97.
Follow Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLJH News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- Bank of Japan Leaves Rates At 1.00% With No Surprises
- Bank of Japan Preview: The Slow Path To Higher Rates
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- Japan Flash PMI Signals Strongest Manufacturing Output Growth Since 2014
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Economies Central To AI Development Drive Global Manufacturing Growth
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- Japan Bonds Tell Global Repricing Story
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Spotting Market Bubbles: Why History Says It’s Nearly Impossible
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Assessing Rate Hike Pressures For Japan And South Korea
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLJH stock price today?
Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock is priced at 45.95 today. It trades within 45.63 - 45.97, yesterday's close was 45.41, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of FLJH shows these updates.
Does Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF is currently valued at 45.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.44% and USD. View the chart live to track FLJH movements.
How to buy FLJH stock?
You can buy Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF shares at the current price of 45.95. Orders are usually placed near 45.95 or 46.25, while 31 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow FLJH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLJH stock?
Investing in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.81 - 47.50 and current price 45.95. Many compare 5.22% and 9.02% before placing orders at 45.95 or 46.25. Explore the FLJH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the past year was 47.50. Within 34.81 - 47.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) over the year was 34.81. Comparing it with the current 45.95 and 34.81 - 47.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLJH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLJH stock split?
Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.41, and 31.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.41
- Open
- 45.84
- Bid
- 45.95
- Ask
- 46.25
- Low
- 45.63
- High
- 45.97
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 1.19%
- Month Change
- 5.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.02%
- Year Change
- 31.44%