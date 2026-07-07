QuotesSections
Currencies / FLJH
Back to US Stock Market

FLJH: Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

45.95 USD 0.54 (1.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLJH exchange rate has changed by 1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.63 and at a high of 45.97.

Follow Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FLJH News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FLJH stock price today?

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock is priced at 45.95 today. It trades within 45.63 - 45.97, yesterday's close was 45.41, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of FLJH shows these updates.

Does Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF is currently valued at 45.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.44% and USD. View the chart live to track FLJH movements.

How to buy FLJH stock?

You can buy Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF shares at the current price of 45.95. Orders are usually placed near 45.95 or 46.25, while 31 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow FLJH updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FLJH stock?

Investing in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.81 - 47.50 and current price 45.95. Many compare 5.22% and 9.02% before placing orders at 45.95 or 46.25. Explore the FLJH price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the past year was 47.50. Within 34.81 - 47.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) over the year was 34.81. Comparing it with the current 45.95 and 34.81 - 47.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLJH moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FLJH stock split?

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.41, and 31.44% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
45.63 45.97
Year Range
34.81 47.50
Previous Close
45.41
Open
45.84
Bid
45.95
Ask
46.25
Low
45.63
High
45.97
Volume
31
Daily Change
1.19%
Month Change
5.22%
6 Months Change
9.02%
Year Change
31.44%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev