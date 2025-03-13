Currencies / FEIM
FEIM: Frequency Electronics Inc
27.43 USD 0.57 (2.04%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FEIM exchange rate has changed by -2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.18 and at a high of 28.69.
Follow Frequency Electronics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FEIM News
- Frequency Electronics stock price target lowered to $33 at Freedom Capital
- Frequency Electronics: Still Bullish After A Soft Quarter (NASDAQ:FEIM)
- Tesla, Oracle lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Frequency Electronics Backlog Grows
- Tesla and Oracle Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Dow Dips 200 Points; US Consumer Sentiment Falls In September - Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM), Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE)
- RH Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Frequency Electronics, Tronox And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Certara (NASDAQ:CERT), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Frequency Electronics earnings missed by $0.23, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Frequency Electronics Q1 2025 sees revenue decline
- Adobe, Kroger, RH, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Frequency Electronics stock price target raised to $34 from $26 at Freedom Broker
- Earnings call transcript: Frequency Electronics Q4 2025 revenue soars
- FEIM's Q4 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Satellite Growth, Stock Down 10%
- Frequency Electronics: Why Strong Upside Exists In Under-The-Radar Quantum, Space Play
- Frequency Electronics clarifies TURbO atomic clock revenue outlook
- Frequency Electronics, Capricor Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)
- Frequency Electronics stock initiated with Buy rating at Freedom Broker
- Buy Frequency Electronics' Healthy Backlog On High-Precision Timing Applications (FEIM)
- Frequency Electronics stock soars 10% on strong Q3 earnings beat
Daily Range
27.18 28.69
Year Range
11.71 34.84
- Previous Close
- 28.00
- Open
- 28.15
- Bid
- 27.43
- Ask
- 27.73
- Low
- 27.18
- High
- 28.69
- Volume
- 931
- Daily Change
- -2.04%
- Month Change
- -13.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 72.95%
- Year Change
- 130.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%