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FAZ: Direxion Financial Bear 3X Shares
FAZ exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.50 and at a high of 32.21.
Follow Direxion Financial Bear 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FAZ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FAZ stock price today?
Direxion Financial Bear 3X Shares stock is priced at 31.79 today. It trades within 31.50 - 32.21, yesterday's close was 31.42, and trading volume reached 1298. The live price chart of FAZ shows these updates.
Does Direxion Financial Bear 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Financial Bear 3X Shares is currently valued at 31.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -23.64% and USD. View the chart live to track FAZ movements.
How to buy FAZ stock?
You can buy Direxion Financial Bear 3X Shares shares at the current price of 31.79. Orders are usually placed near 31.79 or 32.09, while 1298 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow FAZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FAZ stock?
Investing in Direxion Financial Bear 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 30.44 - 56.37 and current price 31.79. Many compare -1.27% and -34.04% before placing orders at 31.79 or 32.09. Explore the FAZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Financial Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Financial Bear 3X Shares in the past year was 56.37. Within 30.44 - 56.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Financial Bear 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Financial Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) over the year was 30.44. Comparing it with the current 31.79 and 30.44 - 56.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FAZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FAZ stock split?
Direxion Financial Bear 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.42, and -23.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.42
- Open
- 31.77
- Bid
- 31.79
- Ask
- 32.09
- Low
- 31.50
- High
- 32.21
- Volume
- 1.298 K
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- -1.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -34.04%
- Year Change
- -23.64%