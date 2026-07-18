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EZU: iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
EZU exchange rate has changed by 0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.37 and at a high of 71.74.
Follow iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EZU News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Eurozone Inflation Rises Only Modestly In July
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Eurozone Economy Motors On Despite Middle East War
- Rates Spark: A Fed Hike Could Shake Sentiment
- Escalating Middle East Tensions Shift The Balance Of Risk
- Rates Spark: Either Way, The Fed Will Surprise
- Eurozone Flash PMI Signals Renewed Growth In July As Price Pressures Cool
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- The ECB's Energy Shock Dilemma
- Eurozone PMI: Stronger Data, Growing Doubts
- Rates Spark: Oil Drives Rates More Than ECB Speak
- Lagarde's Comments At The Press Conference Clearly Point To September Rate Hike
- ECB Keeps Interest Rates On Hold, Avoids Rattling Markets
- Rates Spark: ECB Ready To Hike, Just Not Today
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- July ECB Cheat Sheet: No Lull In Sight
- Eurozone Credit Demand Holds Up Better Than Expected Under Middle East Uncertainty
- Rates Spark: Testing New Highs
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EZU stock price today?
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock is priced at 71.58 today. It trades within 71.37 - 71.74, yesterday's close was 71.03, and trading volume reached 1296. The live price chart of EZU shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF is currently valued at 71.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.84% and USD. View the chart live to track EZU movements.
How to buy EZU stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF shares at the current price of 71.58. Orders are usually placed near 71.58 or 71.88, while 1296 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EZU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EZU stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.69 - 71.74 and current price 71.58. Many compare 2.48% and 7.51% before placing orders at 71.58 or 71.88. Explore the EZU price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the past year was 71.74. Within 58.69 - 71.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 71.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU) over the year was 58.69. Comparing it with the current 71.58 and 58.69 - 71.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EZU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EZU stock split?
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 71.03, and 21.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 71.03
- Open
- 71.58
- Bid
- 71.58
- Ask
- 71.88
- Low
- 71.37
- High
- 71.74
- Volume
- 1.296 K
- Daily Change
- 0.77%
- Month Change
- 2.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.51%
- Year Change
- 21.84%