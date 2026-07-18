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EZU: iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

71.58 USD 0.55 (0.77%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EZU exchange rate has changed by 0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.37 and at a high of 71.74.

Follow iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EZU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EZU stock price today?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock is priced at 71.58 today. It trades within 71.37 - 71.74, yesterday's close was 71.03, and trading volume reached 1296. The live price chart of EZU shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF is currently valued at 71.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.84% and USD. View the chart live to track EZU movements.

How to buy EZU stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF shares at the current price of 71.58. Orders are usually placed near 71.58 or 71.88, while 1296 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EZU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EZU stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.69 - 71.74 and current price 71.58. Many compare 2.48% and 7.51% before placing orders at 71.58 or 71.88. Explore the EZU price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the past year was 71.74. Within 58.69 - 71.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 71.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU) over the year was 58.69. Comparing it with the current 71.58 and 58.69 - 71.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EZU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EZU stock split?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 71.03, and 21.84% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
71.37 71.74
Year Range
58.69 71.74
Previous Close
71.03
Open
71.58
Bid
71.58
Ask
71.88
Low
71.37
High
71.74
Volume
1.296 K
Daily Change
0.77%
Month Change
2.48%
6 Months Change
7.51%
Year Change
21.84%
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