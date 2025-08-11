QuotesSections
Currencies / EQTY
Back to US Stock Market

EQTY: Valued Advisers Trust Kovitz Core Equity ETF

25.68 USD 0.05 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EQTY exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.55 and at a high of 25.68.

Follow Valued Advisers Trust Kovitz Core Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EQTY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EQTY stock price today?

Valued Advisers Trust Kovitz Core Equity ETF stock is priced at 25.68 today. It trades within 0.20%, yesterday's close was 25.63, and trading volume reached 40. The live price chart of EQTY shows these updates.

Does Valued Advisers Trust Kovitz Core Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

Valued Advisers Trust Kovitz Core Equity ETF is currently valued at 25.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.07% and USD. View the chart live to track EQTY movements.

How to buy EQTY stock?

You can buy Valued Advisers Trust Kovitz Core Equity ETF shares at the current price of 25.68. Orders are usually placed near 25.68 or 25.98, while 40 and 0.51% show market activity. Follow EQTY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EQTY stock?

Investing in Valued Advisers Trust Kovitz Core Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.39 - 26.20 and current price 25.68. Many compare 0.47% and 11.07% before placing orders at 25.68 or 25.98. Explore the EQTY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Kovitz Core Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Kovitz Core Equity ETF in the past year was 26.20. Within 20.39 - 26.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Valued Advisers Trust Kovitz Core Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Kovitz Core Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) over the year was 20.39. Comparing it with the current 25.68 and 20.39 - 26.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EQTY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EQTY stock split?

Valued Advisers Trust Kovitz Core Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.63, and 11.07% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
25.55 25.68
Year Range
20.39 26.20
Previous Close
25.63
Open
25.55
Bid
25.68
Ask
25.98
Low
25.55
High
25.68
Volume
40
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
0.47%
6 Months Change
11.07%
Year Change
11.07%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8