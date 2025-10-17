- Overview
EMC: Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets Great Consumer ETF
EMC exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.16 and at a high of 31.29.
Follow Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets Great Consumer ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMC stock price today?
Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets Great Consumer ETF stock is priced at 31.18 today. It trades within 31.16 - 31.29, yesterday's close was 31.21, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of EMC shows these updates.
Does Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets Great Consumer ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets Great Consumer ETF is currently valued at 31.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.51% and USD. View the chart live to track EMC movements.
How to buy EMC stock?
You can buy Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets Great Consumer ETF shares at the current price of 31.18. Orders are usually placed near 31.18 or 31.48, while 5 and -0.35% show market activity. Follow EMC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMC stock?
Investing in Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets Great Consumer ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.00 - 31.83 and current price 31.18. Many compare -0.42% and 17.84% before placing orders at 31.18 or 31.48. Explore the EMC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Emerging Markets Great Consumer ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Emerging Markets Great Consumer ETF in the past year was 31.83. Within 23.00 - 31.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets Great Consumer ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Emerging Markets Great Consumer ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Emerging Markets Great Consumer ETF (EMC) over the year was 23.00. Comparing it with the current 31.18 and 23.00 - 31.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMC stock split?
Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets Great Consumer ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.21, and 14.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.21
- Open
- 31.29
- Bid
- 31.18
- Ask
- 31.48
- Low
- 31.16
- High
- 31.29
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- -0.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.84%
- Year Change
- 14.51%
