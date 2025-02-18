Currencies / EFOI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EFOI: Energy Focus Inc
3.16 USD 0.05 (1.61%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EFOI exchange rate has changed by 1.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.08 and at a high of 3.56.
Follow Energy Focus Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFOI News
- Huang Chiao Chieh, CEO of Energy Focus, buys $499k in EFOI stock
- Energy Focus appoints Sophia Shee to board of directors
- Energy Focus announces board resignation and committee appointment
- Chardan Capital Markets initiates coverage on Urgent.ly stock with Buy rating
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Energy focus CEO Huang buys $400k in EFOI stock
- Why GCL Global Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 107%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
Daily Range
3.08 3.56
Year Range
1.16 3.56
- Previous Close
- 3.11
- Open
- 3.13
- Bid
- 3.16
- Ask
- 3.46
- Low
- 3.08
- High
- 3.56
- Volume
- 121
- Daily Change
- 1.61%
- Month Change
- 24.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 77.53%
- Year Change
- 161.16%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev