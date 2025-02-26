Currencies / DOLE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DOLE: Dole plc
13.63 USD 0.04 (0.29%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DOLE exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.55 and at a high of 13.73.
Follow Dole plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DOLE News
- Mission Produce vs. Dole: Who Leads the Race for Market Leadership?
- C3.ai Posts Downbeat Results, Joins GitLab, Salesforce And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- Dole shareholders to sell nearly 12 million shares in secondary offering
- Dole stock rises despite secondary offering announcement
- Mission Produce's Momentum Fades in August: Buy Now or Stay Cautious?
- Mission Produce's Margin Squeeze: Glitch or Structural Weakness?
- Earnings call transcript: Dole Q2 2025 sees earnings beat, stock dips
- Dole Stock: Not Going Bananas (NYSEARCA:DOLE)
- Dole (DOLE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Dole shares rise as Q2 results top estimates on strong produce demand
- Dole earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Dole completes sale of fresh vegetables division for $140 million
- Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- China Risks Losing $488 Billion In US Exports Without Trade Deal: 'Protectionism Doesn’t Protect...'
- Mission Produce vs. Dole: Which Fresh Produce Stock Holds the Reins?
- Utz Brands: A Snack Stock To Watch, But Not To Bite Just Yet (NYSE:UTZ)
- Dole Is A Solid Buy - At The Right Price (NYSE:DOLE)
- Dole Advances Public-Private Partnerships to Expand Access to Essential Services for Agricultural Workers
- Adecoagro Trades Cheap, But Lacks Near-Term Catalysts (NYSE:AGRO)
- Dole stock sinks following EPS miss
- Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs - Dole (NYSE:DOLE), Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
- Dole plc 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:DOLE)
- Dole plc (DOLE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
13.55 13.73
Year Range
12.20 16.95
- Previous Close
- 13.67
- Open
- 13.66
- Bid
- 13.63
- Ask
- 13.93
- Low
- 13.55
- High
- 13.73
- Volume
- 1.354 K
- Daily Change
- -0.29%
- Month Change
- -6.90%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.69%
- Year Change
- -15.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%