DGRS: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
DGRS exchange rate has changed by -1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.94 and at a high of 50.26.
Follow WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DGRS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DGRS stock price today?
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock is priced at 50.26 today. It trades within 49.94 - 50.26, yesterday's close was 50.79, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of DGRS shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund is currently valued at 50.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.06% and USD. View the chart live to track DGRS movements.
How to buy DGRS stock?
You can buy WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund shares at the current price of 50.26. Orders are usually placed near 50.26 or 50.56, while 30 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow DGRS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DGRS stock?
Investing in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund involves considering the yearly range 40.16 - 57.14 and current price 50.26. Many compare 0.94% and 15.59% before placing orders at 50.26 or 50.56. Explore the DGRS price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the past year was 57.14. Within 40.16 - 57.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) over the year was 40.16. Comparing it with the current 50.26 and 40.16 - 57.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DGRS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DGRS stock split?
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.79, and -1.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.79
- Open
- 50.20
- Bid
- 50.26
- Ask
- 50.56
- Low
- 49.94
- High
- 50.26
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- -1.04%
- Month Change
- 0.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.59%
- Year Change
- -1.06%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.06 M
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.00 M
- Act
- 1.5%
- Fcst
- Prev
- -0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.182%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 1.650%