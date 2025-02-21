QuotesSections
DBMF: iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

27.30 USD 0.04 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DBMF exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.15 and at a high of 27.33.

Follow iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DBMF stock price today?

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock is priced at 27.30 today. It trades within 0.15%, yesterday's close was 27.26, and trading volume reached 449. The live price chart of DBMF shows these updates.

Does iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF is currently valued at 27.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.36% and USD. View the chart live to track DBMF movements.

How to buy DBMF stock?

You can buy iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 27.30. Orders are usually placed near 27.30 or 27.60, while 449 and 0.52% show market activity. Follow DBMF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DBMF stock?

Investing in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.52 - 28.28 and current price 27.30. Many compare 5.81% and 7.82% before placing orders at 27.30 or 27.60. Explore the DBMF price chart live with daily changes.

What are iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the past year was 28.28. Within 24.52 - 28.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) over the year was 24.52. Comparing it with the current 27.30 and 24.52 - 28.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DBMF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DBMF stock split?

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.26, and -3.36% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
27.15 27.33
Year Range
24.52 28.28
Previous Close
27.26
Open
27.16
Bid
27.30
Ask
27.60
Low
27.15
High
27.33
Volume
449
Daily Change
0.15%
Month Change
5.81%
6 Months Change
7.82%
Year Change
-3.36%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8