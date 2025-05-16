Currencies / CVLG
CVLG: Covenant Logistics Group Inc - Class A
23.55 USD 0.19 (0.81%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CVLG exchange rate has changed by 0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.07 and at a high of 23.59.
Follow Covenant Logistics Group Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CVLG News
- Covenant Logistics: Record Revenue In A Weak Cycle, But A Stretched Balance Sheet
- Should Value Investors Buy Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Stock?
- Covenant Logistics declares $0.07 quarterly dividend
- Are Investors Undervaluing Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Right Now?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Marten Transport, Covenant Logistics and PAMT
- 3 Truck Stocks to Keep an Eye on Despite Industry Hiccups
- Covenant earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Covenant Logistics Group Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Daily Range
23.07 23.59
Year Range
17.46 30.77
- Previous Close
- 23.36
- Open
- 23.15
- Bid
- 23.55
- Ask
- 23.85
- Low
- 23.07
- High
- 23.59
- Volume
- 107
- Daily Change
- 0.81%
- Month Change
- -1.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.14%
- Year Change
- -9.70%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%