Currencies / CMT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CMT: Core Molding Technologies Inc
21.04 USD 0.74 (3.40%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CMT exchange rate has changed by -3.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.04 and at a high of 22.00.
Follow Core Molding Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMT News
- Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Surges 8.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.41%
- Core Molding at Midwest Ideas: Strategic Turnaround and Growth
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.50%
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.13%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.56%
- Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Core Molding earnings missed by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.12%
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.33%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.97%
- Proto Labs (PRLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Core Molding at East Coast IDEAS Conference: Strategic Growth Unveiled
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.44%
- Core Molding Technologies CEO sells shares worth $325,197
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.68%
- Core Molding Technologies to Present and Host 1x1 Meetings at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 11, 2025
- Core Molding Technologies Publishes Its 3rd Annual Sustainability Report
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.18%
Daily Range
21.04 22.00
Year Range
12.27 22.00
- Previous Close
- 21.78
- Open
- 22.00
- Bid
- 21.04
- Ask
- 21.34
- Low
- 21.04
- High
- 22.00
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- -3.40%
- Month Change
- 10.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.42%
- Year Change
- 21.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%