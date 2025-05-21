Dövizler / CMT
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
CMT: Core Molding Technologies Inc
21.56 USD 0.36 (1.64%)
Sektör: Temel materyaller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CMT fiyatı bugün -1.64% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 21.25 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 22.00 aralığında işlem gördü.
Core Molding Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMT haberleri
- Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Surges 8.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.41%
- Core Molding at Midwest Ideas: Strategic Turnaround and Growth
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.50%
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.13%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.56%
- Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Core Molding earnings missed by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.12%
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.33%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.97%
- Proto Labs (PRLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Core Molding at East Coast IDEAS Conference: Strategic Growth Unveiled
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.44%
- Core Molding Technologies CEO sells shares worth $325,197
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.68%
- Core Molding Technologies to Present and Host 1x1 Meetings at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 11, 2025
- Core Molding Technologies Publishes Its 3rd Annual Sustainability Report
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.18%
Günlük aralık
21.25 22.00
Yıllık aralık
12.27 22.00
- Önceki kapanış
- 21.92
- Açılış
- 21.25
- Satış
- 21.56
- Alış
- 21.86
- Düşük
- 21.25
- Yüksek
- 22.00
- Hacim
- 76
- Günlük değişim
- -1.64%
- Aylık değişim
- 12.88%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 41.84%
- Yıllık değişim
- 24.05%
21 Eylül, Pazar