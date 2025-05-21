FiyatlarBölümler
CMT: Core Molding Technologies Inc

21.56 USD 0.36 (1.64%)
Sektör: Temel materyaller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CMT fiyatı bugün -1.64% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 21.25 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 22.00 aralığında işlem gördü.

Core Molding Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
21.25 22.00
Yıllık aralık
12.27 22.00
Önceki kapanış
21.92
Açılış
21.25
Satış
21.56
Alış
21.86
Düşük
21.25
Yüksek
22.00
Hacim
76
Günlük değişim
-1.64%
Aylık değişim
12.88%
6 aylık değişim
41.84%
Yıllık değişim
24.05%
