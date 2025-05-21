Währungen / CMT
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
CMT: Core Molding Technologies Inc
21.65 USD 0.27 (1.23%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CMT hat sich für heute um -1.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 21.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 21.65 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Core Molding Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMT News
- Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Surges 8.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.41%
- Core Molding at Midwest Ideas: Strategic Turnaround and Growth
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.50%
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.13%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.56%
- Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Core Molding earnings missed by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.12%
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.33%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.97%
- Proto Labs (PRLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Core Molding at East Coast IDEAS Conference: Strategic Growth Unveiled
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.44%
- Core Molding Technologies CEO sells shares worth $325,197
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.68%
- Core Molding Technologies to Present and Host 1x1 Meetings at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 11, 2025
- Core Molding Technologies Publishes Its 3rd Annual Sustainability Report
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.18%
Tagesspanne
21.25 21.65
Jahresspanne
12.27 22.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 21.92
- Eröffnung
- 21.25
- Bid
- 21.65
- Ask
- 21.95
- Tief
- 21.25
- Hoch
- 21.65
- Volumen
- 4
- Tagesänderung
- -1.23%
- Monatsänderung
- 13.35%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 42.43%
- Jahresänderung
- 24.57%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K