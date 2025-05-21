KurseKategorien
CMT: Core Molding Technologies Inc

21.65 USD 0.27 (1.23%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CMT hat sich für heute um -1.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 21.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 21.65 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Core Molding Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
21.25 21.65
Jahresspanne
12.27 22.00
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
21.92
Eröffnung
21.25
Bid
21.65
Ask
21.95
Tief
21.25
Hoch
21.65
Volumen
4
Tagesänderung
-1.23%
Monatsänderung
13.35%
6-Monatsänderung
42.43%
Jahresänderung
24.57%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K