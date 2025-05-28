Currencies / CMCO
CMCO: Columbus McKinnon Corporation
14.83 USD 0.04 (0.27%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CMCO exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.78 and at a high of 15.05.
Follow Columbus McKinnon Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
14.78 15.05
Year Range
11.79 41.05
- Previous Close
- 14.79
- Open
- 14.91
- Bid
- 14.83
- Ask
- 15.13
- Low
- 14.78
- High
- 15.05
- Volume
- 472
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 1.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.20%
- Year Change
- -58.97%
