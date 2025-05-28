Währungen / CMCO
CMCO: Columbus McKinnon Corporation
15.66 USD 0.85 (5.74%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CMCO hat sich für heute um 5.74% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.94 bis zu einem Hoch von 15.71 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Columbus McKinnon Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
14.94 15.71
Jahresspanne
11.79 41.05
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 14.81
- Eröffnung
- 14.95
- Bid
- 15.66
- Ask
- 15.96
- Tief
- 14.94
- Hoch
- 15.71
- Volumen
- 624
- Tagesänderung
- 5.74%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.75%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -7.28%
- Jahresänderung
- -56.67%
