通貨 / CMCO
CMCO: Columbus McKinnon Corporation

15.66 USD 0.85 (5.74%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CMCOの今日の為替レートは、5.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.94の安値と15.71の高値で取引されました。

Columbus McKinnon Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
14.94 15.71
1年のレンジ
11.79 41.05
以前の終値
14.81
始値
14.95
買値
15.66
買値
15.96
安値
14.94
高値
15.71
出来高
624
1日の変化
5.74%
1ヶ月の変化
6.75%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.28%
1年の変化
-56.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K