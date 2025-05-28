通貨 / CMCO
CMCO: Columbus McKinnon Corporation
15.66 USD 0.85 (5.74%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CMCOの今日の為替レートは、5.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.94の安値と15.71の高値で取引されました。
Columbus McKinnon Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CMCO News
- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Presents at Sidoti Small Cap Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:CMCO) 2025-09-18
- コロンバス・マッキノン、スモールキャップ・バーチャルカンファレンスで戦略的成長展望を提示
- Columbus McKinnon at Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Commerce.com stock rating reiterated by Canaccord, citing AI potential
- Columbus McKinnon shareholders approve all proposals at annual meeting
- Columbus McKinnon amends credit agreement, extends maturity and increases facility
- Columbus McKinnon to terminate employee stock ownership plan effective Monday
- Columbus McKinnon stock maintains Neutral rating at DA Davidson
- Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Q1 EPS Down 19%
- Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Columbus McKinnon Q1 FY26 slides: Net loss amid record backlog, tariff headwinds
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Columbus McKinnon declares quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share
- AMG GW&K Small/Mid Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Columbus McKinnon at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ESCWX)
- Columbus McKinnon to Present at the 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference
- Heartland Small Cap Value Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- Columbus McKinnon director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn acquires $13,890 in stock
- columbus mckinnon faces antitrust review delay in kito acquisition
- DA Davidson holds Columbus McKinnon stock at $15 target
- Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Earnings call transcript: Columbus McKinnon Q4 2025 results show mixed performance
1日のレンジ
14.94 15.71
1年のレンジ
11.79 41.05
- 以前の終値
- 14.81
- 始値
- 14.95
- 買値
- 15.66
- 買値
- 15.96
- 安値
- 14.94
- 高値
- 15.71
- 出来高
- 624
- 1日の変化
- 5.74%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.75%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.28%
- 1年の変化
- -56.67%
