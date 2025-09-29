- Overview
CIM-PB: Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating
CIM-PB exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.25 and at a high of 24.28.
Follow Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CIM-PB stock price today?
Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating stock is priced at 24.25 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 24.23, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of CIM-PB shows these updates.
Does Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating stock pay dividends?
Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating is currently valued at 24.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.23% and USD. View the chart live to track CIM-PB movements.
How to buy CIM-PB stock?
You can buy Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating shares at the current price of 24.25. Orders are usually placed near 24.25 or 24.55, while 30 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CIM-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CIM-PB stock?
Investing in Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating involves considering the yearly range 24.04 - 25.19 and current price 24.25. Many compare 0.66% and -3.23% before placing orders at 24.25 or 24.55. Explore the CIM-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP in the past year was 25.19. Within 24.04 - 25.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating performance using the live chart.
What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP (CIM-PB) over the year was 24.04. Comparing it with the current 24.25 and 24.04 - 25.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIM-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CIM-PB stock split?
Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.23, and -3.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.23
- Open
- 24.25
- Bid
- 24.25
- Ask
- 24.55
- Low
- 24.25
- High
- 24.28
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.23%
- Year Change
- -3.23%
