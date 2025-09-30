What is CIM-PB stock price today? Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating stock is priced at 24.26 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 24.23, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of CIM-PB shows these updates.

Does Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating stock pay dividends? Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating is currently valued at 24.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.19% and USD. View the chart live to track CIM-PB movements.

How to buy CIM-PB stock? You can buy Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating shares at the current price of 24.26. Orders are usually placed near 24.26 or 24.56, while 34 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow CIM-PB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CIM-PB stock? Investing in Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating involves considering the yearly range 24.04 - 25.19 and current price 24.26. Many compare 0.71% and -3.19% before placing orders at 24.26 or 24.56. Explore the CIM-PB price chart live with daily changes.

What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock highest prices? The highest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP in the past year was 25.19. Within 24.04 - 25.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating performance using the live chart.

What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock lowest prices? The lowest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP (CIM-PB) over the year was 24.04. Comparing it with the current 24.26 and 24.04 - 25.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIM-PB moves on the chart live for more details.