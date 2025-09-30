시세섹션
통화 / CIM-PB
CIM-PB: Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating

24.26 USD 0.03 (0.12%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CIM-PB 환율이 오늘 0.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.24이고 고가는 24.28이었습니다.

Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is CIM-PB stock price today?

Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating stock is priced at 24.26 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 24.23, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of CIM-PB shows these updates.

Does Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating stock pay dividends?

Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating is currently valued at 24.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.19% and USD. View the chart live to track CIM-PB movements.

How to buy CIM-PB stock?

You can buy Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating shares at the current price of 24.26. Orders are usually placed near 24.26 or 24.56, while 34 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow CIM-PB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CIM-PB stock?

Investing in Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating involves considering the yearly range 24.04 - 25.19 and current price 24.26. Many compare 0.71% and -3.19% before placing orders at 24.26 or 24.56. Explore the CIM-PB price chart live with daily changes.

What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP in the past year was 25.19. Within 24.04 - 25.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating performance using the live chart.

What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP (CIM-PB) over the year was 24.04. Comparing it with the current 24.26 and 24.04 - 25.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIM-PB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CIM-PB stock split?

Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.23, and -3.19% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
24.24 24.28
년간 변동
24.04 25.19
이전 종가
24.23
시가
24.25
Bid
24.26
Ask
24.56
저가
24.24
고가
24.28
볼륨
34
일일 변동
0.12%
월 변동
0.71%
6개월 변동
-3.19%
년간 변동율
-3.19%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4