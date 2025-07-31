Currencies / CHKP
CHKP: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
197.70 USD 0.30 (0.15%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CHKP exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 196.39 and at a high of 198.30.
Follow Check Point Software Technologies Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
196.39 198.30
Year Range
169.02 233.78
- Previous Close
- 198.00
- Open
- 198.30
- Bid
- 197.70
- Ask
- 198.00
- Low
- 196.39
- High
- 198.30
- Volume
- 681
- Daily Change
- -0.15%
- Month Change
- 4.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.63%
- Year Change
- 2.79%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%