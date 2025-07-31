货币 / CHKP
CHKP: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
198.84 USD 0.84 (0.42%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CHKP汇率已更改0.42%。当日，交易品种以低点196.39和高点199.95进行交易。
关注Check Point Software Technologies Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHKP新闻
- AI-Fueled Cybersecurity Market Makes These 3 Stocks Worth Buying
- Check Point at Goldman Sachs Conference: Cybersecurity Strategies Unveiled
- Check Point Software appoints Brett Theiss as chief marketing officer
- Fortinet Gains From SASE & SecOps Momentum: More Upside Ahead?
- Piper Sandler reiterates Palo Alto Networks stock rating, maintains $225 price target
- CrowdStrike Rises 21% YTD: Is the Stock Worth Buying Now?
- Check Point launches Enterprise Browser for unmanaged device security
- +96% last month, VSAT is off the list of AI picks for September: Here’s what’s in
- Check Point (CHKP) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Fortinet Expands Share Buyback Program by $1B: Buy Now or Hold?
- CrowdStrike's Pre-Q2 Earnings Analysis: Hold or Fold the Stock?
- Forget Chips. Cybersecurity Is AI’s Most Explosive Growth Market
- FTNT Rides on Strong Billings Trend: Will the Momentum Sustain?
- Palo Alto Networks’ earnings beat sparks investor confidence in the cybersecurity industry
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Neutral stance on Check Point stock amid mixed results
- Ariel International Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Fortinet Earnings Top Estimates. Cybersecurity Stock Falls On Guidance.
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Check Point Stock?
- Palo Alto vs. Check Point: Which Cybersecurity Stock Has an Edge?
- Top 3 Trending Stocks, According to Analysts – 8/1/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Stock Market Falls On Trump Tariffs, Jobs Report; Microsoft, Meta, Amazon Also In Focus: Weekly Review
- Here's Why Check Point Software (CHKP) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Check Point (CHKP) Loses 16.7% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Check Point Software Technologies After Q2 Results - Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP)
日范围
196.39 199.95
年范围
169.02 233.78
- 前一天收盘价
- 198.00
- 开盘价
- 198.30
- 卖价
- 198.84
- 买价
- 199.14
- 最低价
- 196.39
- 最高价
- 199.95
- 交易量
- 1.557 K
- 日变化
- 0.42%
- 月变化
- 4.65%
- 6个月变化
- -13.13%
- 年变化
- 3.38%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值