CHKP: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
197.72 USD 1.18 (0.60%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CHKP para hoje mudou para 0.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 196.86 e o mais alto foi 198.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CHKP Notícias
Faixa diária
196.86 198.07
Faixa anual
169.02 233.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 196.54
- Open
- 196.86
- Bid
- 197.72
- Ask
- 198.02
- Low
- 196.86
- High
- 198.07
- Volume
- 20
- Mudança diária
- 0.60%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -13.62%
- Mudança anual
- 2.80%
