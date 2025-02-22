QuotesSections
Currencies / CFFI
Back to US Stock Market

CFFI: C&F Financial Corporation

69.46 USD 1.24 (1.75%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CFFI exchange rate has changed by -1.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.01 and at a high of 70.23.

Follow C&F Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CFFI News

Daily Range
68.01 70.23
Year Range
53.14 88.89
Previous Close
70.70
Open
69.48
Bid
69.46
Ask
69.76
Low
68.01
High
70.23
Volume
13
Daily Change
-1.75%
Month Change
-1.04%
6 Months Change
3.36%
Year Change
17.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%