Currencies / CFFI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CFFI: C&F Financial Corporation
69.46 USD 1.24 (1.75%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CFFI exchange rate has changed by -1.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.01 and at a high of 70.23.
Follow C&F Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CFFI News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- A Turnaround Is Brewing At C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI)
- C&F Financial declares 46 cent quarterly dividend
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out as Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- C&F Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 30
- 54 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A King
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Daily Range
68.01 70.23
Year Range
53.14 88.89
- Previous Close
- 70.70
- Open
- 69.48
- Bid
- 69.46
- Ask
- 69.76
- Low
- 68.01
- High
- 70.23
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -1.75%
- Month Change
- -1.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.36%
- Year Change
- 17.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%