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BSTZ: BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust of Beneficial Inter
BSTZ exchange rate has changed by 1.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.60 and at a high of 30.26.
Follow BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust of Beneficial Inter dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BSTZ News
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- BSTZ: Riding The AI Wave (NYSE:BSTZ)
- BSTZ: -7.65% Discount To NAV And I’m Bullish Heading Into Nvidia Earnings (NYSE:BSTZ)
- 5 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of July 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BSTZ stock price today?
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust of Beneficial Inter stock is priced at 30.12 today. It trades within 29.60 - 30.26, yesterday's close was 29.54, and trading volume reached 282. The live price chart of BSTZ shows these updates.
Does BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust of Beneficial Inter stock pay dividends?
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust of Beneficial Inter is currently valued at 30.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.48% and USD. View the chart live to track BSTZ movements.
How to buy BSTZ stock?
You can buy BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust of Beneficial Inter shares at the current price of 30.12. Orders are usually placed near 30.12 or 30.42, while 282 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow BSTZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BSTZ stock?
Investing in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust of Beneficial Inter involves considering the yearly range 20.69 - 31.88 and current price 30.12. Many compare 7.49% and 34.05% before placing orders at 30.12 or 30.42. Explore the BSTZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust of Beneficial Inter stock highest prices?
The highest price of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust of Beneficial Inter in the past year was 31.88. Within 20.69 - 31.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust of Beneficial Inter performance using the live chart.
What are BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust of Beneficial Inter stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust of Beneficial Inter (BSTZ) over the year was 20.69. Comparing it with the current 30.12 and 20.69 - 31.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSTZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BSTZ stock split?
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust of Beneficial Inter has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.54, and 38.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.54
- Open
- 30.09
- Bid
- 30.12
- Ask
- 30.42
- Low
- 29.60
- High
- 30.26
- Volume
- 282
- Daily Change
- 1.96%
- Month Change
- 7.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.05%
- Year Change
- 38.48%