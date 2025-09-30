QuotesSections
BSR: Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Selective Risk ETF

29.79 USD 0.12 (0.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BSR exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.79 and at a high of 29.80.

Follow Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Selective Risk ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BSR stock price today?

Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Selective Risk ETF stock is priced at 29.79 today. It trades within 0.40%, yesterday's close was 29.67, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of BSR shows these updates.

Does Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Selective Risk ETF stock pay dividends?

Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Selective Risk ETF is currently valued at 29.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.95% and USD. View the chart live to track BSR movements.

How to buy BSR stock?

You can buy Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Selective Risk ETF shares at the current price of 29.79. Orders are usually placed near 29.79 or 30.09, while 2 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow BSR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BSR stock?

Investing in Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Selective Risk ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.55 - 35.00 and current price 29.79. Many compare 2.48% and 7.43% before placing orders at 29.79 or 30.09. Explore the BSR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Selective Risk ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Selective Risk ETF in the past year was 35.00. Within 27.55 - 35.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Selective Risk ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Selective Risk ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Selective Risk ETF (BSR) over the year was 27.55. Comparing it with the current 29.79 and 27.55 - 35.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BSR stock split?

Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Selective Risk ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.67, and 0.95% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
29.79 29.80
Year Range
27.55 35.00
Previous Close
29.67
Open
29.80
Bid
29.79
Ask
30.09
Low
29.79
High
29.80
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.40%
Month Change
2.48%
6 Months Change
7.43%
Year Change
0.95%
