- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BFOR: Barron's 400
BFOR exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.61 and at a high of 80.61.
Follow Barron's 400 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BFOR News
- Single Stock Volatility Jumps Higher As Earnings Approach
- S&P 500 Earnings: What's Expected For Q3 '25? A Brief History Of Tech Sector EPS Growth
- S&P 500 Snapshot: First Weekly Loss In A Month
- It's Shutdown Time Again
- Slowdown Signals: Are Leading Indicators Flashing Red?
- Above The Noise: Rate Cuts, Productivity Gains, And Gold Surge
- Record-High Price To Sales But Not For Equal Weight
- Wall Street Slip: A Closer Look At The Dow, S&P 500, And Nasdaq Decline
- Record Options Activity Post FOMC Led By Call Buying
- Why The Fed Prefers PCE Over CPI For Inflation Insights
- S&P 500 Earnings: Pay Attention To Asset Classes That Haven’t Worked In The Last 15 Years
- Weekly Outlook - PMI And PCE In Spotlight As US Dollar Remains Sensitive To US Labor Data
- Equities Supported By Improvement In Business Cycle Indicators
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Finishes The Week At Record High
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
- U.S. Indices Surge With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Leading Before FOMC Rate Decision
- S&P 500 Snapshot: 4-Day Win Streak Snapped
- 2026 Expected S&P 500 EPS Hasn’t Wavered Much From Expected 14% Growth Rate
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- What Should You Expect During A Bull Market For Stocks?
- The S&P 500, Dow And Nasdaq Since 2000 Highs As Of August 2025
- Up And Away? Tracking Equity Markets After Record Highs
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BFOR stock price today?
Barron's 400 stock is priced at 80.61 today. It trades within -0.74%, yesterday's close was 81.21, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BFOR shows these updates.
Does Barron's 400 stock pay dividends?
Barron's 400 is currently valued at 80.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.42% and USD. View the chart live to track BFOR movements.
How to buy BFOR stock?
You can buy Barron's 400 shares at the current price of 80.61. Orders are usually placed near 80.61 or 80.91, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BFOR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BFOR stock?
Investing in Barron's 400 involves considering the yearly range 60.32 - 82.46 and current price 80.61. Many compare 1.24% and 15.37% before placing orders at 80.61 or 80.91. Explore the BFOR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Barron's 400 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Barron's 400 ETF in the past year was 82.46. Within 60.32 - 82.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Barron's 400 performance using the live chart.
What are Barron's 400 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Barron's 400 ETF (BFOR) over the year was 60.32. Comparing it with the current 80.61 and 60.32 - 82.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BFOR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BFOR stock split?
Barron's 400 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 81.21, and 13.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 81.21
- Open
- 80.61
- Bid
- 80.61
- Ask
- 80.91
- Low
- 80.61
- High
- 80.61
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- 1.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.37%
- Year Change
- 13.42%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8