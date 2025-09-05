QuotesSections
Currencies / BFOR
Back to US Stock Market

BFOR: Barron's 400

80.61 USD 0.60 (0.74%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BFOR exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.61 and at a high of 80.61.

Follow Barron's 400 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BFOR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BFOR stock price today?

Barron's 400 stock is priced at 80.61 today. It trades within -0.74%, yesterday's close was 81.21, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BFOR shows these updates.

Does Barron's 400 stock pay dividends?

Barron's 400 is currently valued at 80.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.42% and USD. View the chart live to track BFOR movements.

How to buy BFOR stock?

You can buy Barron's 400 shares at the current price of 80.61. Orders are usually placed near 80.61 or 80.91, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BFOR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BFOR stock?

Investing in Barron's 400 involves considering the yearly range 60.32 - 82.46 and current price 80.61. Many compare 1.24% and 15.37% before placing orders at 80.61 or 80.91. Explore the BFOR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Barron's 400 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Barron's 400 ETF in the past year was 82.46. Within 60.32 - 82.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Barron's 400 performance using the live chart.

What are Barron's 400 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Barron's 400 ETF (BFOR) over the year was 60.32. Comparing it with the current 80.61 and 60.32 - 82.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BFOR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BFOR stock split?

Barron's 400 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 81.21, and 13.42% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
80.61 80.61
Year Range
60.32 82.46
Previous Close
81.21
Open
80.61
Bid
80.61
Ask
80.91
Low
80.61
High
80.61
Volume
1
Daily Change
-0.74%
Month Change
1.24%
6 Months Change
15.37%
Year Change
13.42%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8