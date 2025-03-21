QuotesSections
BABX: GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF

47.58 USD 2.42 (5.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BABX exchange rate has changed by 5.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.94 and at a high of 47.97.

Follow GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
44.94 47.97
Year Range
14.30 47.97
Previous Close
45.16
Open
45.26
Bid
47.58
Ask
47.88
Low
44.94
High
47.97
Volume
2.688 K
Daily Change
5.36%
Month Change
43.10%
6 Months Change
32.17%
Year Change
76.88%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev