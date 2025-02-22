Currencies / AVAL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AVAL: Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ADR (Each representing 20 pr
3.22 USD 0.11 (3.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVAL exchange rate has changed by -3.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.18 and at a high of 3.33.
Follow Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ADR (Each representing 20 pr dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVAL News
- Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
- Macquarie initiates coverage on Avalon Technologies stock with Outperform rating
- 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
- Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AVAL)
- Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Grupo Aval earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Tax software company Avalara confidentially files for US IPO
- Avalon Technologies stock initiated at Underweight by JPMorgan on export concerns
- Grupo Aval's Q4: Valuation Expanded Significantly (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:AVAL)
- Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
3.18 3.33
Year Range
1.96 3.49
- Previous Close
- 3.33
- Open
- 3.31
- Bid
- 3.22
- Ask
- 3.52
- Low
- 3.18
- High
- 3.33
- Volume
- 93
- Daily Change
- -3.30%
- Month Change
- -2.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.38%
- Year Change
- 56.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%