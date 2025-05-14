QuotesSections
Currencies / AMX
AMX: America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares (each

20.45 USD 0.12 (0.59%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AMX exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.30 and at a high of 20.55.

Follow America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares (each dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AMX News

Daily Range
20.30 20.55
Year Range
13.10 20.55
Previous Close
20.33
Open
20.41
Bid
20.45
Ask
20.75
Low
20.30
High
20.55
Volume
2.846 K
Daily Change
0.59%
Month Change
3.39%
6 Months Change
43.91%
Year Change
24.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%