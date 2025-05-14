Currencies / AMX
AMX: America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares (each
20.45 USD 0.12 (0.59%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMX exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.30 and at a high of 20.55.
Follow America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares (each dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AMX News
- Amer Movil (AMX) Up 6.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Hedge funds shift bets to double down on Big Tech amid AI boom
- JPM shifts LatAm telco rating, upgrades América Móvil
- AT&T seeks over $2 billion for Mexico unit sale - Bloomberg
- America Movil restructures Chile business after Liberty Latin America buy-out
- América Móvil Stock: A Core Holding For LatAm Telecom And Tech Trends (NYSE:AMX)
- Iridium Falls 22% on Q2 Earnings Miss & Lowered View, Revenues Up Y/Y
- America Movil Q2 2025 slides: Postpaid growth drives 7.3% service revenue increase
- América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AMX)
- America Movil Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y on Business Momentum
- America Movil ADR earnings missed by Mex$0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Mexican telecoms giant America Movil swings to profit in Q2
- Telecom Leader Millicom Retakes Buy Point As Profits Soar 115%
- CEO Tom Gardner: Pay Only for Advice "Aligned With You." Otherwise, Index.
- Mexican telecoms regulator fines Telcel $93 million for monopolistic practices
- America Movil Continues To Outperform The Market (NYSE:AMX)
- America Móvil outlook revised to stable as Fitch affirms A- rating
- Factbox-Spain’s Telefonica reshapes Latin America strategy after leadership change
- Diamonds In The Rough: 10 Emerging Markets Stocks To Buy Now
- The Street Expects America Movil To Report Massive Earnings Growth For This Quarter
- America Movil ADR Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade; Hits Key Benchmark
- AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil Files Annual Report on Form 20-F
- Discovery’s Citrone says America Movil is his top stock name
Daily Range
20.30 20.55
Year Range
13.10 20.55
- Previous Close
- 20.33
- Open
- 20.41
- Bid
- 20.45
- Ask
- 20.75
- Low
- 20.30
- High
- 20.55
- Volume
- 2.846 K
- Daily Change
- 0.59%
- Month Change
- 3.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.91%
- Year Change
- 24.62%
