货币 / AMX
AMX: America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares (each
20.40 USD 0.05 (0.24%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AMX汇率已更改-0.24%。当日，交易品种以低点20.16和高点20.52进行交易。
关注America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares (each 动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AMX新闻
日范围
20.16 20.52
年范围
13.10 20.55
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.45
- 开盘价
- 20.46
- 卖价
- 20.40
- 买价
- 20.70
- 最低价
- 20.16
- 最高价
- 20.52
- 交易量
- 2.276 K
- 日变化
- -0.24%
- 月变化
- 3.13%
- 6个月变化
- 43.56%
- 年变化
- 24.31%
