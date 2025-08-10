Currencies / AMT
AMT: American Tower Corporation (REIT)
192.51 USD 2.63 (1.35%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMT exchange rate has changed by -1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 188.55 and at a high of 196.72.
Follow American Tower Corporation (REIT) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AMT News
Daily Range
188.55 196.72
Year Range
172.51 234.47
- Previous Close
- 195.14
- Open
- 195.93
- Bid
- 192.51
- Ask
- 192.81
- Low
- 188.55
- High
- 196.72
- Volume
- 7.281 K
- Daily Change
- -1.35%
- Month Change
- -5.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.52%
- Year Change
- -17.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%