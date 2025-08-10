QuotesSections
Currencies / AMT
Back to US Stock Market

AMT: American Tower Corporation (REIT)

192.51 USD 2.63 (1.35%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AMT exchange rate has changed by -1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 188.55 and at a high of 196.72.

Follow American Tower Corporation (REIT) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AMT News

Daily Range
188.55 196.72
Year Range
172.51 234.47
Previous Close
195.14
Open
195.93
Bid
192.51
Ask
192.81
Low
188.55
High
196.72
Volume
7.281 K
Daily Change
-1.35%
Month Change
-5.00%
6 Months Change
-12.52%
Year Change
-17.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%