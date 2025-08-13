货币 / AMT
AMT: American Tower Corporation (REIT)
194.73 USD 2.22 (1.15%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AMT汇率已更改1.15%。当日，交易品种以低点191.48和高点195.15进行交易。
关注American Tower Corporation (REIT)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
191.48 195.15
年范围
172.51 234.47
- 前一天收盘价
- 192.51
- 开盘价
- 191.90
- 卖价
- 194.73
- 买价
- 195.03
- 最低价
- 191.48
- 最高价
- 195.15
- 交易量
- 5.848 K
- 日变化
- 1.15%
- 月变化
- -3.91%
- 6个月变化
- -11.51%
- 年变化
- -16.60%
