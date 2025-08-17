Valute / AMT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AMT: American Tower Corporation (REIT)
193.27 USD 0.30 (0.16%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMT ha avuto una variazione del 0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 192.09 e ad un massimo di 194.53.
Segui le dinamiche di American Tower Corporation (REIT). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMT News
- Why Over 40% Of My Dividend Portfolio Is In This One Sector
- 3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Gen Z Investors
- American Tower Corporation (AMT) Presents at Global Communications Infrastructure Conference Transcript
- American Tower alla Conferenza Globale sulle Comunicazioni: Strategie di Crescita
- American Tower at Global Communications Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Selling At Fire-Sale Prices
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- RQI: Quality Income Paid Monthly From Real Estate Holdings (NYSE:RQI)
- 3 Dividend Stocks I'm Buying As Irrational Exuberance Takes Over
- American Tower colloca 575 milioni di dollari in obbligazioni senior non garantite
- American Tower prices $575 million in senior unsecured notes
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- American Tower Stock Rises 11.2% YTD: Will it Continue to Rise?
- The Calm Before The Cut
- American Tower: We Expect Underperformance To Continue (NYSE:AMT)
- Peak Humans: The Megatrend No One Is Talking About (Yet)
- AT&T News Incorrectly Worries Investors About SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)
- SBA Communications stock rating downgraded by BofA on AT&T spectrum deal
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- Home Prices Fall Three Months In A Row—First Time Since 2010 - American Tower (NYSE:AMT), Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)
- IYR: Betting On REITs' Recovery (NYSEARCA:IYR)
- American Tower appoints real estate veteran Gene Reilly to board
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
Intervallo Giornaliero
192.09 194.53
Intervallo Annuale
172.51 234.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 192.97
- Apertura
- 193.50
- Bid
- 193.27
- Ask
- 193.57
- Minimo
- 192.09
- Massimo
- 194.53
- Volume
- 4.027 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.63%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.23%
20 settembre, sabato