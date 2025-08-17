QuotazioniSezioni
AMT: American Tower Corporation (REIT)

193.27 USD 0.30 (0.16%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AMT ha avuto una variazione del 0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 192.09 e ad un massimo di 194.53.

Segui le dinamiche di American Tower Corporation (REIT). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
192.09 194.53
Intervallo Annuale
172.51 234.47
Chiusura Precedente
192.97
Apertura
193.50
Bid
193.27
Ask
193.57
Minimo
192.09
Massimo
194.53
Volume
4.027 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.16%
Variazione Mensile
-4.63%
Variazione Semestrale
-12.18%
Variazione Annuale
-17.23%
