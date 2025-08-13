Devises / AMT
AMT: American Tower Corporation (REIT)
193.27 USD 0.30 (0.16%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de AMT a changé de 0.16% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 192.09 et à un maximum de 194.53.
Suivez la dynamique American Tower Corporation (REIT). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
192.09 194.53
Range Annuel
172.51 234.47
- Clôture Précédente
- 192.97
- Ouverture
- 193.50
- Bid
- 193.27
- Ask
- 193.57
- Plus Bas
- 192.09
- Plus Haut
- 194.53
- Volume
- 4.027 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.16%
- Changement Mensuel
- -4.63%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -12.18%
- Changement Annuel
- -17.23%
20 septembre, samedi