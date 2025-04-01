Currencies / AIM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AIM: AIM ImmunoTech Inc
2.5000 USD 0.0699 (2.72%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AIM exchange rate has changed by -2.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.5000 and at a high of 2.5700.
Follow AIM ImmunoTech Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIM News
- Israel's Cato Networks buys Aim Security, raises another $50 million
- Reform Takes Aim at Fund Managers in UK Pension Efficiency Drive
- Aimia Q2 2025 slides reveal improved operations, lower HoldCo cost guidance
- Lula Speaks With Xi After Modi, Putin Amid Standoff With Trump
- FibroGen (FGEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- AIM ImmunoTech stock plunges after pricing $8 million public offering
- AIM ImmunoTech prices $8 million public offering at $4.00 per share
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.5000 2.5700
Year Range
2.3500 20.3500
- Previous Close
- 2.5699
- Open
- 2.5400
- Bid
- 2.5000
- Ask
- 2.5030
- Low
- 2.5000
- High
- 2.5700
- Volume
- 49
- Daily Change
- -2.72%
- Month Change
- -0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -70.59%
- Year Change
- -70.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%