AIM: AIM ImmunoTech Inc

2.5000 USD 0.0699 (2.72%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AIM exchange rate has changed by -2.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.5000 and at a high of 2.5700.

Follow AIM ImmunoTech Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
2.5000 2.5700
Year Range
2.3500 20.3500
Previous Close
2.5699
Open
2.5400
Bid
2.5000
Ask
2.5030
Low
2.5000
High
2.5700
Volume
49
Daily Change
-2.72%
Month Change
-0.49%
6 Months Change
-70.59%
Year Change
-70.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%