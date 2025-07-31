Currencies / AES
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AES: The AES Corporation
12.76 USD 0.25 (1.92%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AES exchange rate has changed by -1.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.76 and at a high of 13.04.
Follow The AES Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AES News
- 10 Quality High Yield In Rose's Income Garden Portfolio: 5 Winners To Buy
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN), AES (NYSE:AES)
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts, 9/7/2025 - TipRanks.com
- AES Advances on Strong Renewable Energy Buildout and LNG Expansion
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Strong Upside, According to Analysts, 9/2/2025 - TipRanks.com
- The Flock of Dark Horse Utility Stocks Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar - TipRanks.com
- Now Is The Time To Buy This High-Yielding Trio
- AES In An Era Of Durable Data-Center Demand (NYSE:AES)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Avista (NYSE:AVA), AES (NYSE:AES)
- Why Solar and Wind Power Can Thrive Without Subsidies
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- TotalEnergies Boosts Clean Energy Goals With Solarized Vietnam Plant
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Five Things Fed Chair Powell Might Address At Jackson Hole (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- AES Stock Still Offers A Risk-Reward Play (NYSE:AES)
- Macquarie Climate Solutions Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:IVEIX)
- AES Corp.: Compelling Buy At 6x PE (NYSE:AES)
- Public Service Enterprise Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- AES (AES) Q2 EPS Jumps 34%
- Why AES Stock Popped Today
- Earnings call transcript: AES Q2 2025 sees EPS beat, revenue miss
- AES Q2 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- The AES earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- AES (AES) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
Daily Range
12.76 13.04
Year Range
9.46 20.30
- Previous Close
- 13.01
- Open
- 12.99
- Bid
- 12.76
- Ask
- 13.06
- Low
- 12.76
- High
- 13.04
- Volume
- 4.069 K
- Daily Change
- -1.92%
- Month Change
- -4.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.08%
- Year Change
- -36.04%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%