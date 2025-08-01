Devises / AES
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
AES: The AES Corporation
13.06 USD 0.12 (0.93%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de AES a changé de 0.93% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 12.75 et à un maximum de 13.09.
Suivez la dynamique The AES Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AES Nouvelles
- VPU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- 10 Quality High Yield In Rose's Income Garden Portfolio: 5 Winners To Buy
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN), AES (NYSE:AES)
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts, 9/7/2025 - TipRanks.com
- AES Advances on Strong Renewable Energy Buildout and LNG Expansion
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Strong Upside, According to Analysts, 9/2/2025 - TipRanks.com
- The Flock of Dark Horse Utility Stocks Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar - TipRanks.com
- Now Is The Time To Buy This High-Yielding Trio
- AES In An Era Of Durable Data-Center Demand (NYSE:AES)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Avista (NYSE:AVA), AES (NYSE:AES)
- Why Solar and Wind Power Can Thrive Without Subsidies
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- TotalEnergies Boosts Clean Energy Goals With Solarized Vietnam Plant
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Five Things Fed Chair Powell Might Address At Jackson Hole (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- AES Stock Still Offers A Risk-Reward Play (NYSE:AES)
- Macquarie Climate Solutions Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:IVEIX)
- AES Corp.: Compelling Buy At 6x PE (NYSE:AES)
- Public Service Enterprise Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- AES (AES) Q2 EPS Jumps 34%
- Why AES Stock Popped Today
- Earnings call transcript: AES Q2 2025 sees EPS beat, revenue miss
- AES Q2 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- The AES earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
Range quotidien
12.75 13.09
Range Annuel
9.46 20.30
- Clôture Précédente
- 12.94
- Ouverture
- 13.02
- Bid
- 13.06
- Ask
- 13.36
- Plus Bas
- 12.75
- Plus Haut
- 13.09
- Volume
- 7.441 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.93%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.17%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 4.48%
- Changement Annuel
- -34.54%
20 septembre, samedi