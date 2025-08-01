通貨 / AES
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AES: The AES Corporation
12.94 USD 0.43 (3.44%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AESの今日の為替レートは、3.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.52の安値と12.98の高値で取引されました。
The AES Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AES News
- VPU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- 10 Quality High Yield In Rose's Income Garden Portfolio: 5 Winners To Buy
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN), AES (NYSE:AES)
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts, 9/7/2025 - TipRanks.com
- AES Advances on Strong Renewable Energy Buildout and LNG Expansion
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Strong Upside, According to Analysts, 9/2/2025 - TipRanks.com
- The Flock of Dark Horse Utility Stocks Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar - TipRanks.com
- Now Is The Time To Buy This High-Yielding Trio
- AES In An Era Of Durable Data-Center Demand (NYSE:AES)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Avista (NYSE:AVA), AES (NYSE:AES)
- Why Solar and Wind Power Can Thrive Without Subsidies
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- TotalEnergies Boosts Clean Energy Goals With Solarized Vietnam Plant
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Five Things Fed Chair Powell Might Address At Jackson Hole (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- AES Stock Still Offers A Risk-Reward Play (NYSE:AES)
- Macquarie Climate Solutions Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:IVEIX)
- AES Corp.: Compelling Buy At 6x PE (NYSE:AES)
- Public Service Enterprise Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- AES (AES) Q2 EPS Jumps 34%
- Why AES Stock Popped Today
- Earnings call transcript: AES Q2 2025 sees EPS beat, revenue miss
- AES Q2 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- The AES earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
1日のレンジ
12.52 12.98
1年のレンジ
9.46 20.30
- 以前の終値
- 12.51
- 始値
- 12.58
- 買値
- 12.94
- 買値
- 13.24
- 安値
- 12.52
- 高値
- 12.98
- 出来高
- 8.178 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.52%
- 1年の変化
- -35.14%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B