AES: The AES Corporation
13.06 USD 0.12 (0.93%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AES ha avuto una variazione del 0.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.75 e ad un massimo di 13.09.
Segui le dinamiche di The AES Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.75 13.09
Intervallo Annuale
9.46 20.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.94
- Apertura
- 13.02
- Bid
- 13.06
- Ask
- 13.36
- Minimo
- 12.75
- Massimo
- 13.09
- Volume
- 7.441 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.93%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- -34.54%
20 settembre, sabato