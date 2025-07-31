货币 / AES
AES: The AES Corporation
12.67 USD 0.02 (0.16%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AES汇率已更改-0.16%。当日，交易品种以低点12.66和高点12.85进行交易。
关注The AES Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
12.66 12.85
年范围
9.46 20.30
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.69
- 开盘价
- 12.76
- 卖价
- 12.67
- 买价
- 12.97
- 最低价
- 12.66
- 最高价
- 12.85
- 交易量
- 1.027 K
- 日变化
- -0.16%
- 月变化
- -5.09%
- 6个月变化
- 1.36%
- 年变化
- -36.49%
