Moedas / AES
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
AES: The AES Corporation
12.51 USD 0.18 (1.42%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AES para hoje mudou para -1.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.33 e o mais alto foi 12.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas The AES Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AES Notícias
- VPU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- 10 Quality High Yield In Rose's Income Garden Portfolio: 5 Winners To Buy
- Diretor financeiro da Ring Energy renuncia, controller é nomeado substituto interino
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN), AES (NYSE:AES)
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts, 9/7/2025 - TipRanks.com
- AES Advances on Strong Renewable Energy Buildout and LNG Expansion
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Strong Upside, According to Analysts, 9/2/2025 - TipRanks.com
- The Flock of Dark Horse Utility Stocks Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar - TipRanks.com
- Now Is The Time To Buy This High-Yielding Trio
- AES In An Era Of Durable Data-Center Demand (NYSE:AES)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Avista (NYSE:AVA), AES (NYSE:AES)
- Why Solar and Wind Power Can Thrive Without Subsidies
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- TotalEnergies Boosts Clean Energy Goals With Solarized Vietnam Plant
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Five Things Fed Chair Powell Might Address At Jackson Hole (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- AES Stock Still Offers A Risk-Reward Play (NYSE:AES)
- Macquarie Climate Solutions Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:IVEIX)
- AES Corp.: Compelling Buy At 6x PE (NYSE:AES)
- Public Service Enterprise Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- AES (AES) Q2 EPS Jumps 34%
- Why AES Stock Popped Today
- Earnings call transcript: AES Q2 2025 sees EPS beat, revenue miss
- AES Q2 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
Faixa diária
12.33 12.85
Faixa anual
9.46 20.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.69
- Open
- 12.76
- Bid
- 12.51
- Ask
- 12.81
- Low
- 12.33
- High
- 12.85
- Volume
- 12.403 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.42%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.08%
- Mudança anual
- -37.29%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh