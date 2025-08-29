Currencies / ADSK
ADSK: Autodesk Inc
321.07 USD 2.02 (0.63%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ADSK exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 318.51 and at a high of 321.43.
Follow Autodesk Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ADSK News
Daily Range
318.51 321.43
Year Range
232.67 329.09
- Previous Close
- 319.05
- Open
- 318.71
- Bid
- 321.07
- Ask
- 321.37
- Low
- 318.51
- High
- 321.43
- Volume
- 2.097 K
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 2.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.25%
- Year Change
- 16.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%