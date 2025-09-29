- Overview
ADC-PA: Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1
ADC-PA exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.02 and at a high of 18.16.
Follow Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ADC-PA stock price today?
Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 stock is priced at 18.02 today. It trades within -0.33%, yesterday's close was 18.08, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of ADC-PA shows these updates.
Does Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 stock pay dividends?
Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 is currently valued at 18.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.85% and USD. View the chart live to track ADC-PA movements.
How to buy ADC-PA stock?
You can buy Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 shares at the current price of 18.02. Orders are usually placed near 18.02 or 18.32, while 25 and -0.77% show market activity. Follow ADC-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ADC-PA stock?
Investing in Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 involves considering the yearly range 16.91 - 18.44 and current price 18.02. Many compare 0.39% and 2.85% before placing orders at 18.02 or 18.32. Explore the ADC-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are AGREE REALTY CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of AGREE REALTY CORP in the past year was 18.44. Within 16.91 - 18.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 performance using the live chart.
What are AGREE REALTY CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AGREE REALTY CORP (ADC-PA) over the year was 16.91. Comparing it with the current 18.02 and 16.91 - 18.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ADC-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ADC-PA stock split?
Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.08, and 2.85% after corporate actions.
