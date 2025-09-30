시세섹션
통화 / ADC-PA
주식로 돌아가기

ADC-PA: Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1

18.12 USD 0.04 (0.22%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ADC-PA 환율이 오늘 0.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.02이고 고가는 18.16이었습니다.

Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is ADC-PA stock price today?

Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 stock is priced at 18.12 today. It trades within 0.22%, yesterday's close was 18.08, and trading volume reached 44. The live price chart of ADC-PA shows these updates.

Does Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 stock pay dividends?

Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 is currently valued at 18.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.42% and USD. View the chart live to track ADC-PA movements.

How to buy ADC-PA stock?

You can buy Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 shares at the current price of 18.12. Orders are usually placed near 18.12 or 18.42, while 44 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow ADC-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ADC-PA stock?

Investing in Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 involves considering the yearly range 16.91 - 18.44 and current price 18.12. Many compare 0.95% and 3.42% before placing orders at 18.12 or 18.42. Explore the ADC-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are AGREE REALTY CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of AGREE REALTY CORP in the past year was 18.44. Within 16.91 - 18.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 performance using the live chart.

What are AGREE REALTY CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of AGREE REALTY CORP (ADC-PA) over the year was 16.91. Comparing it with the current 18.12 and 16.91 - 18.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ADC-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ADC-PA stock split?

Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.08, and 3.42% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
18.02 18.16
년간 변동
16.91 18.44
이전 종가
18.08
시가
18.16
Bid
18.12
Ask
18.42
저가
18.02
고가
18.16
볼륨
44
일일 변동
0.22%
월 변동
0.95%
6개월 변동
3.42%
년간 변동율
3.42%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4