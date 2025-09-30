- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ADC-PA: Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1
ADC-PA 환율이 오늘 0.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.02이고 고가는 18.16이었습니다.
Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is ADC-PA stock price today?
Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 stock is priced at 18.12 today. It trades within 0.22%, yesterday's close was 18.08, and trading volume reached 44. The live price chart of ADC-PA shows these updates.
Does Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 stock pay dividends?
Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 is currently valued at 18.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.42% and USD. View the chart live to track ADC-PA movements.
How to buy ADC-PA stock?
You can buy Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 shares at the current price of 18.12. Orders are usually placed near 18.12 or 18.42, while 44 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow ADC-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ADC-PA stock?
Investing in Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 involves considering the yearly range 16.91 - 18.44 and current price 18.12. Many compare 0.95% and 3.42% before placing orders at 18.12 or 18.42. Explore the ADC-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are AGREE REALTY CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of AGREE REALTY CORP in the past year was 18.44. Within 16.91 - 18.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 performance using the live chart.
What are AGREE REALTY CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AGREE REALTY CORP (ADC-PA) over the year was 16.91. Comparing it with the current 18.12 and 16.91 - 18.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ADC-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ADC-PA stock split?
Agree Realty Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing 1 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.08, and 3.42% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 18.08
- 시가
- 18.16
- Bid
- 18.12
- Ask
- 18.42
- 저가
- 18.02
- 고가
- 18.16
- 볼륨
- 44
- 일일 변동
- 0.22%
- 월 변동
- 0.95%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.42%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.42%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4