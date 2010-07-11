indicator bug, etc
tektronic:
//--- input parameters
here what is in code
//--- input parameters
input string ESymbols = "EURUSD,EURJPY";//,EURCAD,EURAUD,EURNZD";
it's a new feature not a bug, so simply remove the comment from the right of input variable definition. Good luck.
//--- input parameters //,EURCAD,EURAUD,EURNZD"; input string ESymbols = "EURUSD,EURJPY";
cymact:hey, it is not a new feature, it is a bug; look again; ESymbol should appear in the window as input name, and not what is commented. beside of this. i should be able to put comments anywhere is legally.
it's a new feature not a bug, so simply remove the comment from the right of input variable definition. Good luck.
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See Input Variables.
You can do this
//--- input parameters input string ESymbols = "EURUSD,EURJPY"; /* ESymbols */ //,EURCAD,EURAUD,EURNZD";
aha, I think you have just shit-ed the defacto coding model . thank you anyway
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here what is in code
//--- input parameters
input string ESymbols = "EURUSD,EURJPY";//,EURCAD,EURAUD,EURNZD";
input int EFastPeriod = 9;
input int ESlowPeriod = 26;
input int ESlowPeriod2 = 52;
here the capture
also, it appears some strange bugs in indicators, hard to describe now, but please, try review them
especially when creating custom indicators handles in a custom indicator and trying to use the handles