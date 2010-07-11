indicator bug, etc

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here what is in code

//--- input parameters
input string   ESymbols = "EURUSD,EURJPY";//,EURCAD,EURAUD,EURNZD";
input int      EFastPeriod    = 9;
input int      ESlowPeriod    = 26;
input int      ESlowPeriod2   = 52;

here the capture

 

 

also, it appears some strange bugs in indicators, hard to describe now, but please, try review them

especially when creating custom indicators handles in a custom indicator and trying to use the handles

 
tektronic:

here what is in code

//--- input parameters
input string   ESymbols = "EURUSD,EURJPY";//,EURCAD,EURAUD,EURNZD";


it's a new feature not a bug, so simply remove the comment from the right of input variable definition. Good luck.

//--- input parameters

//,EURCAD,EURAUD,EURNZD";
input string   ESymbols = "EURUSD,EURJPY";


 
cymact:

it's a new feature not a bug, so simply remove the comment from the right of input variable definition. Good luck.


hey, it is not a new feature, it is a bug; look again; ESymbol should appear in the window as input name, and not what is commented. beside of this. i should be able to put comments anywhere is legally.
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See Input Variables.

You can do this

//--- input parameters

input string   ESymbols = "EURUSD,EURJPY"; /* ESymbols  */ //,EURCAD,EURAUD,EURNZD";
 

aha, I think you have just shit-ed the defacto coding model . thank you anyway

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