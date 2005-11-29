CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Commodity Channel Index, CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
38837
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
CCI.mq4 (4.07 KB) view
\MQL4\Include\
MovingAverages.mqh (8.85 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator measures the deviation of the commodity price from its average statistical price.

High values of the index point out that the price is unusually high being compared with the average one, and low values show that the price is too low.

In spite of its name, the Commodity Channel Index can be applied for any financial instrument, and not only for the commodities.

There are two basic techniques of using Commodity Channel Index:

  1. Finding the divergences
    The divergence appears when the price reaches a new maximum, and Commodity Channel Index can not grow above the previous maximums. This classical divergence is normally followed by the price correction.
  2. As an indicator of overbuying/overselling
    Commodity Channel Index usually varies in the range of ±100. Values above +100 inform about overbuying state (and about a probability of correcting decay), and the values below 100 inform about the overselling state (and about a probability of correcting increase).

Calculation:

  1. To find a Typical Price. You need to add the HIGH, the LOW, and the CLOSE prices of each bar and then divide the result by 3.

    TP = (HIGH + LOW +CLOSE)/3

  2. To calculate the n-period Simple Moving Average of typical prices.

    SMA(TP, N) = SUM[TP, N]/N

  3. To subtract the received SMA(TP, N) from Typical Prices.

    D = TP — SMA(TP, N)

  4. To calculate the n-period Simple Moving Average of absolute D values.

    SMA(D, N) = SUM[D, N]/N

  5. To multiply the received SMA(D, N) by 0,015.

    M = SMA(D, N) * 0,015

  6. To divide M by D

    CCI = M/D

where:

  • SMA — Simple Moving Average;
  • N — number of periods, used for calculation.

Technical Indicator Description

Full description of CCI is available in the Technical analysis: Commodity Channel Index

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7769

Bulls Power Bulls Power

Bulls power oscillator (Bulls Power, Bulls) - trend following indicator.

Bears Power Bears Power

Bears power oscillator (Bears Power, Bears) - trend following indicator.

Heiken Ashi Heiken Ashi

Heiken Ashi - Custom Indicator as Candlesticks Example.

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator is predefined to characterize the market trend, Support and Resistance Levels, and to generate signals of buying and selling.