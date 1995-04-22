Grid Scalper Pro MT5

Grid Scalper Pro is a dynamic grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that turns adverse price movement into structured recovery. It opens a basket on a clean signal and, if price moves against it, layers additional trades at measured intervals, then closes the whole group at a volume-weighted breakeven-plus target.





What separates the Pro edition is the intelligence wrapped around that engine: a structure-aware Smart Grid, a built-in Economic Calendar with automatic news pause, and a premium interface whose state survives restarts.

Defaults are tuned for XAUUSD (Gold), 3 digits (e.g. 7011.123). Backtest and optimise before deploying on any symbol.





HOW DOES IT WORK?

Three self-contained signal engines are built in. Pick one per chart:

Moving Average: price vs MA crossover entries Break of Structure (BOS): confirmed swing-high / swing-low breakouts Supply & Demand: auto-detected zones with impulse confirmation, retrade rules and zone-size limits





Once a basket is open, the grid manages recovery. Spacing can be static, contracting, expanding, or hybrid (contract-then-expand / expand-then-contract), and grid lots can follow a multiplier or a recovery-based sizing model that targets your profit goal directly.





SMART GRID: STRUCTURE AWARENESS

In Smart Grid mode, when a confirmed trend forms against an open basket, grid additions pause. They resume only after a Change of Character (CHoCH) shows the structure has turned back, so the grid stops fighting momentum and re-engages on the reversal instead. CHoCH levels and swings are drawn on the chart.





BUILT-IN ECONOMIC CALENDAR & NEWS FILTER

A native on-chart calendar lists upcoming events with currency, impact, forecast and a live countdown. It can automatically hold new entries around news, either for the whole day or a custom window before and after each release, filtered by currency (majors, single currency, or custom list), impact level, and even specific event names (NFP, FOMC, CPI and more). Event data is cached to a local database, so the news filter also works inside the Strategy Tester.





RISK MANAGEMENT

Daily drawdown protection (% of balance)

Trailing stop on the lead trade with activation threshold

Volume-weighted breakeven closure for baskets

Optional per-trade stop loss

Caps on baskets and trades per basket, with configurable cap action

Geometry filter against clustered entries

Trade direction filter (buys only / sells only / both)

Server-time trading window

Static lots or dynamic lots as % of equity





INTERFACE & PERSISTENCE

Draggable, resizable dashboard: account, per-basket and daily-drawdown status, dark / light themes

On-chart notifications for entries, grid steps and alerts

Signal arrows, zones and structure drawn on the chart

Interactive onboarding guide on first run: manual, how-it-works, inputs reference and FAQ

Panel layout, theme and open trade state all survive restarts through a single shared database





TRADE MANAGEMENT

Grid: YES, this is a grid recovery EA by design

Martingale-style lot scaling: OPTIONAL (multiplier or recovery-based)

Stop Loss: OPTIONAL per trade

Trailing Stop: ACTIVE

Breakeven basket close: ACTIVE

News Protection: ACTIVE (live and tester)

Daily DD Limit: AVAILABLE





REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), defaults tuned for it

Account Type: Hedging

VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation

Use a distinct magic number per chart when running multiple instances





RISK WARNING

Grid trading can compound both gains and losses. Adding positions into an adverse move increases exposure, and the built-in safeguards reduce but never remove that risk, especially with aggressive sizing or limited capital. Trade only money you can afford to lose, prove every setting on a demo account first, and treat any historical result as illustration, not a promise of future performance. How you deploy this tool, and the outcome, remain your responsibility.